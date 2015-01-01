Abstract

This study examined the impact of walking training with different attention focus instructions on real-time conscious motor processing and fall-related rehabilitation outcomes in older adults at risk of falling. A total of 102 community-dwelling older adults (mean age = 75.2 years, SD = 6.8 years) were randomly assigned to three groups: no attention focus walking group (NAFWG), external attention focus walking group (EAFWG), or internal attention focus walking group (IAFWG). All groups underwent 12 training sessions. Assessments were conducted at baseline, post-training, and six months later, measuring real-time conscious motor processing, functional balance and gait, balance ability, functional mobility, walking ability, trait conscious motor processing propensity, fear of falling, and recurrent falls. The EAFWG showed significant reduction on real-time conscious motor processing immediately after training (p = 0.015). No changes were observed for the IAFWG and NAFWG. All groups showed significant improvements in functional balance and gait (p < 0.001) and balance ability (p < 0.001) post-training. Implementing external focus instructions during walking training could be a feasible and beneficial strategy for reducing real-time conscious motor processing, which may improve walking performance and prevent falls in older adults. Further research is needed to examine the sustained benefits of these interventions and determine optimal training dosage for older adults with different risks of falling in fall prevention.

Language: en