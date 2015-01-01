Abstract

Autistic people are more likely to consider suicide than non-autistic people, with transition-aged youth (ages 16-21 years) at potentially the highest risk. Research has also shown that difficulties with executive functioning (e.g., difficulties with organization, sequencing, and decision-making) may heighten suicide risk among non-autistic people, but it is not clear whether this is also true for autistic people. This study explored this question by asking 183 transition-aged autistic youth about their experience with suicidal behavior and examining the relationship between their responses and additional measures of depression, autistic traits, and executive function skills. About one-third of autistic transition-aged youth (33.3%) said that they had experienced thoughts of hurting themselves with the intent to end their lives (i.e., suicidal ideation). Both depression and executive function challenges predicted suicide risk (i.e., participants who experienced depression were more likely to have had suicidal thoughts than those who had not, and participants who had more difficulty with executive function skills were more likely to have had suicidal thoughts than those who had less difficulty). These findings suggest that executive functioning, a common area of difficulty among autistic people, is an important indicator of suicide risk in this population.

