Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to compare the balance ability and functional brain oxygenation in the prefrontal cortex (PFC) among older adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) under single and dual tasks, and also investigate their relationship. Neural regulatory mechanisms of the brain in the MCI were shed light on in balance control conditions.



METHODS: 21 older adults with MCI (female = 12, age: 71.19 ± 3.36 years) were recruited as the experimental group and 19 healthy older adults (female = 9, age: 70.16 ± 4.54 years) as the control group. Participants completed balance control of single task and dual task respectively. Functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) and force measuring platform are used to collect hemodynamic signals of the PFC and center of pressure (COP) data during the balance task, respectively.



RESULTS: The significant Group*Task interaction effect was found in maximal displacement of the COP in the medial-lateral (ML) direction (D-ml), 95% confidence ellipse area (95%AREA), root mean square (RMS), the RMS in the ML direction (RMS-ml), the RMS in the anterior-posterior (AP) direction (RMS-ap), sway path (SP), the sway path in the ML direction (SP-ml), and the sway path in the AP direction (SP-ap). The significant group effect was detected for five regions of interest (ROI), namely the left Brodmann area (BA) 45 (L45), the right BA45 (R45), the right BA10 (R10), the left BA46 (L46), and the right BA11 (R11). Under single task, maximal displacement of the COP in the AP direction (D-ap), RMS, and RMS-ap were significantly negatively correlated with R45, L45, and R11 respectively. Under dual task, both RMS and 95%AREA were correlated positively with L45, and both L10 and R10 were positively correlated with RMS-ap.



CONCLUSION: The MCI demonstrated worse balance control ability as compared to healthy older adults. The greater activation of PFC under dual tasks in MCI may be considered a compensatory strategy for maintaining the standing balance. The brain activation was negatively correlated with balance ability under single task, and positively under dual task. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ChiCTR2100044221 , 12/03/2021.

Language: en