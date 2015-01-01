Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There is a dearth in suicide literature addressing the impact on general practitioners (GPs) of losing a patient. We aimed to examine the personal and professional impact as well as the availability of support and why GPs did or did not use it.



DESIGN: A qualitative study using one-to-one interviews with participants recruited using snowball sampling. SETTING: The study was conducted in a primary care setting. PARTICIPANTS: Interviews were held with 19 GPs within primary care in Northern Ireland.



RESULTS: GPs are impacted both personally and professionally when they lose a patient to suicide, but may not access formal help due to commonly held idealised notions of a 'good' GP who is regarded as having solid imperturbability. Fear of professional repercussions also plays a major role in deterring help-seeking.



CONCLUSIONS: There is a need for a systemic culture shift within general practice which allows doctors to seek support when their physical or mental health require it. This may help prevent stress, burnout and early retirement.

Language: en