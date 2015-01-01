Abstract

BACKGROUND: Youth in foster care have higher lifetime rates of sexual abuse victimization than their peers who are not in foster care. This sexual abuse occurs before, during, and after their placement. Yet there is a dearth of qualitative research focused on the characteristics of the abuse and the disclosure experiences of youth in foster care.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to understand potential barriers to disclosure for youth who were abused while in foster care. PARTICIPANTS & SETTING: Our study used anonymous, archival data of 143 one-on-one chat sessions on the US based National Sexual Assault Online Hotline (NSAOH) with youth currently living in foster care who sought help for sexual abuse.



METHODS: Hotline staff summarized youth's disclosure experiences and barriers using an assessment that included open-ended responses. We used thematic analysis to code text segments.



RESULTS: Youth in foster care most often discussed that the abuse was being perpetrated by a foster family member (66 %). Disclosure barriers included concerns for physical safety, not wanting to move placements, not trusting the system to keep them safe, and not wanting to disclose again after previously receiving a negative reaction to their disclosure.



CONCLUSIONS: Youth in foster care who seek help for sexual abuse while in the foster care system have unique barriers to disclosure. This study underscores the need for more qualitative research with youth in foster care and includes safety recommendations and implications for training and education of those who work with youth in foster care.

Language: en