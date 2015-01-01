|
Citation
|
Boldo M, Di Marco R, Martini E, Nardon M, Bertucco M, Bombieri N. Comput. Biol. Med. 2024; 171: e108101.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38340440
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Motion analysis is crucial for effective and timely rehabilitative interventions on people with motor disorders. Conventional marker-based (MB) gait analysis is highly time-consuming and calls for expensive equipment, dedicated facilities and personnel. Markerless (ML) systems may pave the way to less demanding gait monitoring, also in unsupervised environments (i.e., in telemedicine). However,scepticism on clinical usability of relevant outcome measures has hampered its use. ML is normally used to analyse treadmill walking, which is significantly different from the more physiological overground walking. This study aims to provide end-users with instructions on using a single-camera markerless system to obtain reliable motion data from overground walking, while clinicians will be instructed on the reliability of obtained quantities. Language: en
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Clinical evaluation; Human joint kinematics; Human pose estimation; Motion analysis; Reference data; Telemedicine