Citation
Crudele GDL, Amadasi A, Franceschetti L, Cattaneo C. Diagnostics (Basel) 2024; 14(3): e318.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
38337834
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In forensic pathology, asphyxia presents a problem as frequently as it is thorny and challenging. Some knowledge in forensic pathology is still considered to be traditionally acquired and is not critically assessed with modern statistical or technical tools. In this study, we seek to examine the injuries that are considered to be typical of cases of hanging (neck lesions, haemorrhages, and pleural and epicardial petechiae).
Language: en
Keywords
asphyxia; contingency table; forensic pathology; hanging