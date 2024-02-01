Abstract

This is a cross-sectional study to investigate the efficacy of Morse Fall Scale (MFS) in nursing homes for older adults with cognitive impairment. According to Rasch analysis, the person separation index was 0.95 (person reliability 0.48), and the item separation index was 9.23 (item reliability 0.99). Wright map showed all items can be considered appropriately directed to the older adults, but the items mainly located at both ends with the center missing. Each item was accepted with good infit and outfit statistics with positive PTMEA CORR. values from 0.49 to 0.68. Two items could be significant differential item functioning (DIF) between the two groups of different fall experience in the past year (item 1 and item 3). In conclusion, nursing assistant could adopt MFS to evaluate fall risk of older adults with cognitive impairment, but the risk grades are still not precise enough. In the future, MFS should be explored and refined further.

Language: en