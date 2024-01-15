Abstract

Long coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) is an emerging multifaceted illness with the pathological hallmarks of chronic inflammation and neuropsychiatric symptoms. These pathologies have also been implicated in developing suicidal behaviors and suicidal ideation (SI). However, research addressing suicide risk in long COVID-19 is limited. In this prospective study, we aim to characterize SI development among long-COVID-19 patients and to determine the predictive power of inflammatory markers and long-COVID-19 symptoms-including those of psychiatric origin-for SI. During this prospective, longitudinal, multicenter study, healthy subjects and long-COVID-19 patients will be recruited from the University Hospital of Geneva, Switzerland, the University of Genova, the University of Rome "La Sapienza", and the University of San Francisco. Study participants will undergo a series of clinic visits over a follow-up period of 1 year for SI assessment. Baseline and SI-onset levels of inflammatory mediators in plasma samples, along with 12 long-COVID-19 features (post-exertional malaise, fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, gastrointestinal disturbance, palpitations, changes in sexual desire/capacity, loss/change of smell/taste, thirst, chronic cough, chest pain, and abnormal movements) will be collected for SI risk analysis. The proposed enrollment period is from 15 January 2024 to 15 January 2026 with targeted recruitment of 100 participants for each study group. The anticipated findings of this study are expected to provide important insights into suicide risk among long-COVID-19 patients and determine whether inflammation and psychiatric comorbidities are involved in the development of SI in these subjects. This could pave the way to more effective evidence-based suicide prevention approaches to address this emerging public health concern.

Language: en