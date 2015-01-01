Abstract

Children involved in car crashes can experience either direct trauma or inertial injuries resulting from interactions with external objects, such as other vehicles, or with the restraint system. Furthermore, improper use of restraint systems can lead to additional severe injuries. Recent reports from international institutions underscored the persistent prevalence of inadequate restraint systems utilization and this widespread issue increases children's vulnerability and risk of injuries.The aim of this study is to provide a systematic review of the literature on injuries sustained in children involved in road accidents describing and analyzing elements useful for forensic assessment.The literature search was performed using PubMed, Scopus and Web of Science from January 1970 to March 2023. Eligible studies have investigated issues of interest to forensic medicine about traffic accidents involving pediatric passengers. A total of 69 studies satisfied the inclusion criteria and were categorized and analyzed according to the anatomical regions of the body affected (head, neck, thoraco-abdominal, and limb injuries), and the assessment of lesions in reconstruction of the accident was examined and discussed.The review highlights that in motor vehicle accidents involving children, the forensic evaluation of both the cause of death and accident dynamics needs to consider several factors, such as the child's age, the type of restraint system employed, and the specific passenger seat occupied. Considering the complexity of the factors that can be involved in this road accident, it is crucial that there is a comprehensive exchange of information between the judge and the medical expert.

