SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pechorro P, Baptista MN, Bonfá-Araujo B, Nunes C, DeLisi M. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0306624X241228234

PMID

38339801

Abstract

The Light Triad of personality refers to three prosocial personality traits-Faith in Humanity, Humanism, and Kantianism-that promote the worth and dignity of other people, focus on ethical behavior and empathy, and confidence that other people are naturally good. The aim of the present study is to examine the psychometric properties of the Light Triad Scale (LTS)-Portuguese version. Our convenience sample consisted of 242 male and female participants (M = 30.19 years, SD = 12.78, range = 16-77) from Portugal. The proposed latent structure models of the LTS obtained adequate fits. Internal consistency/reliability, as measured by the alpha and omega coefficients, was adequate to good. Construct validity with other psychometric measures (i.e., empathy, dark traits of personality, propensity to morally disengage, and antisociality/criminality measures) and criterion-related validity (with justice involvement variables such as problems with the law, arrested by the police, sentenced to prison and alcohol/drug abuse variables) were demonstrated. Cross-gender measurement invariance was established, with females scoring higher than males. The findings support the use of the LTS as a valid and reliable measure.


Language: en

Keywords

assessment; Light Triad Scale; measurement invariance; validation studies

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print