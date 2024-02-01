Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The suicide rate has increased in Iraq in recent years, making it a major public health concern. This systematic review examines the prevalence of suicidal behaviours in the Iraq and Kurdistan region.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study adhered to the PRISMA guidelines, conducting searches on PubMed, MEDLINE, Web of Science, and Google Scholar. Out of 153 initially identified publications, only 18 full articles met the inclusion criteria, with 135 articles excluded due to reasons such as eligibility criteria, duplication, predatory publications and lack of relevance and lack of quality data.



RESULTS: The suicide crude rate in Iraq (excluding Kurdistan) rose from 1.09 to 1.31 per 100,000 between 2015 and 2016, while Kurdistan had an estimated rate of 3.83 per 100,000 during the same period. Limited data on reference group sizes and population figures make specific rate calculations challenging. Suicide is more prevalent among women, those aged 15-40, and individuals with mental disorders. Contributing factors include domestic violence, mental health issues, and traditional norms. Urban residents generally have higher suicide rates than rural residents. Common suicide behaviours include self-immolation, hanging, firearms, jumping from heights, and self-poisoning with pesticides.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of suicide in Iraq, as indicated by this systematic review, requires urgent attention and effective public health initiatives. The interplay of social, economic, cultural, and psychological factors emphasizes the need for comprehensive prevention programs. Additionally, a crucial requirement is the implementation of a standardised method for collecting suicide data to improve epidemiological understanding.

