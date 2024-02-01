Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emerging evidence suggests a common pathophysiological basis for metabolic disorders and mental diseases. Despite the existence of reports suggesting a strong connection between dyslipidemia and depression, a comprehensive and reliable indicator to identify depression is still lacking. Cardiometabolic index (CMI) is an integrated index calculated from three vital metabolic indicators, including triglyceride (TG), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDLC) and waist height ratio (WHtR).



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to explore the association between CMI and depression.



METHODS: Cross-sectional data of participants with complete information of CMI, depression, and other covariates were obtained from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Weighted student's t-test and Chi-square test were used to identify the differences between two groups. Weighted multivariate logistic regression model, restricted cubic spline (RCS) regression analysis, subgroup analysis and interaction tests were conducted to explore the association between CMI and depression. Receiver operating curve (ROC) analysis and area under the curve (AUC) were also utilized to evaluate the performance of CMI in identifying depression.



RESULTS: A positive correlation between CMI and depression was observed in 3794 participants included in the study, which was further confirmed to be non-linear via RCS regression analysis, with two significant inflection points being identified, including 0.9522 and 1.58. In the crude or adjusted models, individuals with a CMI level ≥ 0.9522 exhibited remarkably increased risk for developing depression. CMI got an AUC of 0.748 in identifying depression. Subgroup analyses and interaction tests indicate that the association between CMI and depression remained consistent across different subgroups and was not modified by other covariates except drinking. Those who are current drinkers and with a high CMI are more susceptible to suffer depression.



CONCLUSIONS: An elevated CMI is linked to increased risk for depression. Addressing dyslipidemia and improving lipid levels may potentially lower the risk for depression.

