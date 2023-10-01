Abstract

Isolated orbital floor fractures are more frequent due to low bone thickness (2 mm). The aim of this study was to conduct a retrospective epidemiological analysis on these fractures, investigating demographic variables and fractures' features and their statistical correlation. A total of 120 patients with isolated orbital floor fracture, admitted at the Maxillofacial Surgery Unit of University of Naples Federico II, from 2010 to 2022 were enrolled in the study. Patients were evaluated for age, sex, smoke, comorbidities, post-traumatic clinical manifestation,s and defect side and size. Statistical analysis was conducted using the Pearson regression coefficient (r). The fractures were more frequent in men (male:female 2.2:1) because of road accidents (30% of cases). The average age was 48 years. Enophthalmos, diplopia and ocular motility anomalies were observed in 31%, 23% and 21% of cases, respectively. Statistical analysis revealed that age was related to fracture area; in particular, older patients showed larger fractures (p < 0.001). Interpersonal violence and traffic accidents were related to younger age (p < 0.001). Data analysis revealed that isolated orbital floor fractures are more frequent in young men (<40 years) because of road accidents or interpersonal violence. There is a statistical correlation between fracture area and patient age; in particular, older age corresponds to larger defects.

