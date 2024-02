Abstract

One in every 3 women will experience sexual or physical violence in her lifetime. 1

While there is no single cause for such violence, some of the strongest and most consistent factors are harmful social norms that contribute to gender inequality. This has recently been confirmed by the latest Gender Social Norms Index, produced by the United Nations Development Programme, which highlighted that without tackling biased gender social norms, we will not achieve gender equality or the Sustainable Development Goals.

Language: en