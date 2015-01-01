|
Güzel A, Samancı Tekin, Uçan Yamaç S. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38340023
WHAT IS KNOWN ON THE SUBJECT?: It was previously reported that perceived external locus of control may exacerbate depressive symptoms, is associated with anxiety, boosts stress and general mental distress and weakens resilience against traumatic situations or difficulties. WHAT THE PAPER ADDS TO EXISTING KNOWLEDGE?: Those with a higher external locus of control are more prone to develop PTSD symptoms since the perceived external locus of control is among the predictors of PTSD. An internal locus of control is considered important in preventing PTSD, although an external locus of control appears to be a variable that causes/increases the prevalence of PTSD. WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE?: It is known that nurses are deployed in clinical and fieldwork during disaster and assume key roles both interventional practices and psychosocial education. Thus, it is of particular importance for mental health nurses to be aware of the locus of control in themselves, their colleagues, and the community before, during and after disasters to be able to combat the risk/presence of PTSD. ABSTRACT: AIM: The present systematic review explored the impacts of perceived locus of control on PTSD among individuals experiencing disasters.
Language: en
disaster; locus of control; post-traumatic stress disorder; PTSD