Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Cumulative evidence indicates that childhood maltreatment (CM) is associated with sleep disturbances possibly suggesting sleep apnea. However, the relation between CM and objective measures of sleep apnea as determined by polysomnography (PSG) has not yet been assessed.



METHODS: Using a cross-sectional design and based on PSG measurements from N = 962 subjects from the SHIP-Trend general population study, we used linear regression models to investigate the relationship between apnea-hypopnea (AHI) and oxygen desaturation index (ODI) and Epworth sleepiness scale (ESS) metrics and the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ). All significant models were additionally adjusted for obesity, depression, metabolic syndrome, risky health behaviors, and socioeconomic factors.



RESULTS: While both AHI and ESS were positively associated with the CTQ sum score, ODI was not. Investigating the CTQ subscales, ESS was associated with emotional abuse and emotional neglect; AHI was associated with physical and sexual abuse as well as physical neglect. For both the sum score and the subscales of the CTQ, ESS effects were partially mediated by depressive symptoms, while AHI effects were mediated by obesity, risky health behaviors, and metabolic syndrome.



CONCLUSION: The findings of this general population study suggest an association between CM, particularly physical neglect, and objective as well as subjective indicators of sleep apnea, which were partially mediated by depressive symptoms and obesity.

