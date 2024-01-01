|
Wei J, Wang M, Dou Y, Wang Y, Du Y, Zhao L, Ni R, Yang X, Ma X. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 171: 316-324.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38340698
BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a heterogeneous mental disorder, and accompanying anxiety symptoms, known as anxious depression (AD), are the most common subtype. However, the pathophysiology of AD may be distinct in depressed patients without anxiety (NAD) and remains unknown. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between functional connectivity and peripheral transcriptional profiles in patients with AD and NAD.
Anxious depression; Functional connectivity; Major depressive disorder; Transcriptome