Abstract

BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a heterogeneous mental disorder, and accompanying anxiety symptoms, known as anxious depression (AD), are the most common subtype. However, the pathophysiology of AD may be distinct in depressed patients without anxiety (NAD) and remains unknown. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between functional connectivity and peripheral transcriptional profiles in patients with AD and NAD.



METHODS: Functional imaging data were collected to identify differences in functional networks among patients with AD (n = 66), patients with NAD (n = 115), and healthy controls (HC, n = 200). The peripheral transcriptional data were clustered as co-expression modules, and their associations with AD, AND, and HC were analyzed. The gene ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) functional enrichment analyses of the genes in the significant module were performed. Correlation analysis was performed to identify functional network-associated gene co-expression modules.



RESULTS: A network was identified which consisted of 23 nodes and 28 edges that were significantly different among three sample groups. The regions of the network were located in temporal and occipital lobe. Two gene co-expression modules were shown to be associated with NAD, and one of which was correlated with the disrupted network in the AD group. The biological function of this module was enriched in immune regulation pathways.



CONCLUSION: The results suggested that immune-related mechanisms were associated with functional networks in AD.

Language: en