Abstract

Having a safe and efficient system for mineral transportation is a top priority for all mining operations. Trucks are the most widely used material transportation systems that are applied in both surface and underground mines. Any truck failure disrupts the mineral transportation process and consequently decreases the overall output. Therefore, the reliability analysis of such equipment plays a critical role in increasing the efficiency and productivity of a mining operation. This paper proposes a novel method for analyzing the reliability of a fleet of mining trucks based on the Bayesian Network modeling. Considering the reliability block diagram, the fault tree of trucks was developed according to the logical relationship between the units. Then, a dynamic Bayesian network was constructed according to the conditional probability analysis. Moreover, the relative contributions of each truck's component to the occurrence of the fleet failure were studied by using critical analysis. The results of this paper show that the successful operation of the fleet of trucks is most sensitive to truck no. 5, which has the highest reliability level in all time intervals. The reliability of the fleet of trucks reaches 0.881 at 20 h, and the fuel injection system of the truck's engine is the main leading cause of the trucks failure. A proper preventive maintenance strategy should be paid more attention to improve the reliability and availability of the engine system.

Language: en