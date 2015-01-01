Abstract

The increasing risk of climate change in the Anthropocene underscores the importance and urgency of enhancing resilience to climate-related disasters. However, the assessment of resilience to disasters with traditional statistical data is spatially inexplicit and timeliness inadequate, and the determinants of resilience remain unclear. In this study, we employed spatially detailed daily nighttime light images to assess socio-economic disturbance and track near real-time recovery of coastal communities in Southeast China following super typhoon Meranti. Furthermore, we constructed a "exposure-sensitivity-adaptive capacity" framework to explore the role of key factors in shaping spatiotemporal patterns of recovery. Our case study showed a significant spatial disparity in socio-economic recovery in the post-typhoon period. Low-urbanized areas recovered relatively rapidly with the weakest socio-economic disturbance they suffered, and middle-urbanized areas experienced the slowest recovery despite the disruption being moderate. Remarkably, high-urbanized areas were the most severely impacted by the typhoon but recovered fast. The exposure to hazard, socio-economic sensitivity, and adaptive capacity in communities explained well the spatial disparity of resilience to the typhoon. Maximum wind speed, percentage of the elderly, and percentage of low-income population significantly negatively correlated with resilience, whereas commercial activity intensity, spatial accessibility of hospitals, drainage capacity, and percentage of green open space showed significantly positive relationships with resilience. Notably, the effects of key factors on resilience were spatially heterogeneous. For instance, maximum wind speed exhibited the strongest influence on resilience in middle-urbanized areas, while the effect of commercial activity intensity was most pronounced in low-urbanized areas. Conversely, spatial accessibility of hospitals and drainage capacity showed the strongest influence in high-urbanized areas. Our study highlights the necessity of linking post-disaster recovery with intensity of hazard, socio-economic sensitivity, and adaptive capacity to understand community resilience for better disaster risk reduction.

Language: en