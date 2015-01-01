Abstract

Two-wheeled non-motorized vehicles (TNVs) have become the primary mode of transportation for short-distance travel among residents in many underdeveloped cities in China due to their convenience and low cost. However, this trend also brings corresponding risks of traffic accidents. Therefore, it is necessary to analyze the driving behavior characteristics of TNVs through their trajectory data in order to provide guidance for traffic safety. Nevertheless, the compact size, agile steering, and high maneuverability of these TNVs pose substantial challenges in acquiring high-precision trajectories. These characteristics complicate the tracking and analysis processes essential for understanding their movement patterns. To tackle this challenge, we propose an enhanced You Only Look Once Version X (YOLOx) model, which incorporates a median pooling-Convolutional Block Attention Mechanism (M-CBAM). This model is specifically designed for the detection of TNVs, and aims to improve accuracy and efficiency in trajectory tracking. Furthermore, based on this enhanced YOLOx model, we have developed a micro-trajectory data mining framework specifically for TNVs. Initially, the paper establishes an aerial dataset dedicated to the detection of TNVs, which then serves as a foundational resource for training the detection model. Subsequently, an augmentation of the Convolutional Block Attention Mechanism (CBAM) is introduced, integrating median pooling to amplify the model's feature extraction capabilities. Subsequently, additional detection heads are integrated into the YOLOx model to elevate the detection rate of small-scale targets, particularly focusing on TNVs. Concurrently, the Deep Sort algorithm is utilized for the precise tracking of vehicle targets. The process culminates with the reconstruction of trajectories, which is achieved through a combination of video stabilization, coordinate mapping, and filtering denoising techniques. The experimental results derived from our self-constructed dataset reveal that the enhanced YOLOx model demonstrates superior detection performance in comparison to other analogous methods. The comprehensive framework accomplishes an average trajectory recall rate of 85% across three test videos. This significant achievement provides a reliable method for data acquisition, which is essential for investigating the micro-level operational mechanisms of TNVs. The results of this study can further contribute to the understanding and improvement of traffic safety on mixed-use roads.

Language: en