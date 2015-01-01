SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang X, Li J, Xu G, Wang X. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(3): e838.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s24030838

PMID

38339555

Abstract

The zero-velocity update (ZUPT) algorithm is a pivotal advancement in pedestrian navigation accuracy, utilizing foot-mounted inertial sensors. Its key issue hinges on accurately identifying periods of zero-velocity during human movement. This paper introduces an innovative adaptive sliding window technique, leveraging the Fourier Transform to precisely isolate the pedestrian's gait frequency from spectral data. Building on this, the algorithm adaptively adjusts the zero-velocity detection threshold in accordance with the identified gait frequency. This adaptation significantly refines the accuracy in detecting zero-velocity intervals. Experimental evaluations reveal that this method outperforms traditional fixed-threshold approaches by enhancing precision and minimizing false positives. Experiments on single-step estimation show the adaptability of the algorithm to motion states such as slow, fast, and running. Additionally, the paper demonstrates pedestrian trajectory localization experiments under a variety of walking conditions. These tests confirm that the proposed method substantially improves the performance of the ZUPT algorithm, highlighting its potential for pedestrian navigation systems.


Language: en

Keywords

adaptive thresholding; gait frequency analysis; pedestrian navigation; zero-velocity interval detection; ZUPT algorithm

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print