Abstract

Lane graphs are very important for describing road semantics and enabling safe autonomous maneuvers using the localization and path-planning modules. These graphs are considered long-life details because of the rare changes occurring in road structures. On the other hand, the global position of the corresponding topological maps might be changed due to the necessity of updating or extending the maps using different positioning systems such as GNSS/INS-RTK (GIR), Dead-Reckoning (DR), or SLAM technologies. Therefore, the lane graphs should be transferred between maps accurately to describe the same semantics of lanes and landmarks. This paper proposes a unique transfer framework in the image domain based on the LiDAR intensity road surfaces, considering the challenging requirements of its implementation in critical road structures. The road surfaces in a target map are decomposed into directional sub-images with X, Y, and Yaw IDs in the global coordinate system. The XY IDs are used to detect the common areas with a reference map, whereas the Yaw IDs are utilized to reconstruct the vehicle trajectory in the reference map and determine the associated lane graphs. The directional sub-images are then matched to the reference sub-images, and the graphs are safely transferred accordingly. The experimental results have verified the robustness and reliability of the proposed framework to transfer lane graphs safely and accurately between maps, regardless of the complexity of road structures, driving scenarios, map generation methods, and map global accuracies.

