Guerrero E, Andreasson K, Larsen L, Buus N, Skovgaard Larsen JL, Krogh J, Thastum R, Lindberg L, Lindblad K, Erlangsen A, Nordentoft M. Trials 2024; 25(1): e116.
38341590
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a growing healthcare problem. Individuals with NSSI have an increased risk of suicidality. Due to stigma, they may self-injure in secret, which means they might not seek help until events have escalated to include suicidal ideation or a mental disorder. Interventions delivered via mobile phone applications (apps) have been linked to reductions in self-injury. This protocol outlines a trial, which examines whether the Zero Self-Harm intervention, consisting of an app for people with NSSI, can reduce the number of NSSI episodes, suicide ideation, and depressive symptoms.
Mobile phone application; Non-suicidal; Randomized controlled trial; Safety plan; Self-harm; Self-help; Self-injury