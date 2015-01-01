|
Citation
|
Wheatley R. J. Crim. Psychol. 2023; 13(2): 65-71.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE There is an absence of qualitative research with individuals who have stalked. This special issue of articles draws on one study, rich with the meaning-making of experts by experience. That is, people who have stalked, been convicted and detained in UK prisons. The purpose of this issue is to provide forensic practitioners with an overview of current considerations for intervening with individuals who stalk. It does this by drawing together empirically derived interpreted experiences of men who stalk, expanding key discussions with expert practitioners in the field, working with those who stalk. It highlights current thinking on the psychology of stalking and multidisciplinary options for risk management. Furthermore, it provides an overview of necessary future directions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Deterrence; Labelling; Narcissistic vulnerability; Occupational therapy; Practitioner; Psychology; Stalking