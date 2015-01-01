Abstract

PURPOSE There is an absence of qualitative research with individuals who have stalked. This special issue of articles draws on one study, rich with the meaning-making of experts by experience. That is, people who have stalked, been convicted and detained in UK prisons. The purpose of this issue is to provide forensic practitioners with an overview of current considerations for intervening with individuals who stalk. It does this by drawing together empirically derived interpreted experiences of men who stalk, expanding key discussions with expert practitioners in the field, working with those who stalk. It highlights current thinking on the psychology of stalking and multidisciplinary options for risk management. Furthermore, it provides an overview of necessary future directions.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Research findings from a recent, novel, mixed methods study (Wheatley, 2019 and Wheatleya et al., 2020) are discussed with other experienced stalking practitioners in the UK for reflection and discussion. The papers synthesise the research findings, existing psychological literature and practitioner experience to discuss implications for psychological practice with those who stalk.



FINDINGS The key findings resonated with current practitioners, providing a springboard for expanding thinking around stalking and crucial themes such as narcissistic vulnerability, deterrence, labelling and developing alternative meaningful activities. Research limitations/implications In providing this marriage of experiential expert insights, this Special Issue advances the practice of psychology in relation to those who stalk, having clear applications to the processes of risk assessment, intervention and management. Pivotally, how to enhance engagement opportunities to develop working and therapeutic relationships.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This issue introduces new subtopics, some of which have never been written about before. It provides discussion papers marrying research with practitioner experience, with a focus on practical applications within criminal psychology and future directions.

Language: en