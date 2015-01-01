Abstract

PURPOSE This discussion paper aims to further explore narcissistic vulnerability as a psychological concept in relation to stalking, adding to the literature base by resurrecting this focus and exploring practical implications of this association through proposing a schema therapy (ST) approach.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Stalking results from an interaction of circumstances and a vulnerable personality. Understanding the psychology of those who stalk, before and during stalking episodes, is pivotal in helping the person stalking to desist and thus protect victims. Knowing how to most effectively intervene at the earliest opportunity with those stalking is an area receiving renewed attention. Not least due to the improved identification of stalking, but also the continued absence of empirical evidence on effective intervention approaches. This paper sets out to explore the utility of ST with stalking cases.



FINDINGS Recent research undertaken by Wheatley et al. (2020) with men who had stalked and were detained in prison within the UK highlighted narcissistic vulnerability as a key feature in their personalities. The original study provided support for the linked conceptualisations of narcissistic vulnerability, preoccupied attachment styles and the phenomenon of stalking. This paper extended discussions to explore the utility of ST to address narcissistic vulnerability in stalking cases.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This is an original discussion paper combining research with stalking cases, practitioner specialism, psychological theory and existing empirical literature to argue for the value of ST for addressing stalking.

Language: en