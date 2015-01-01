|
Wheatley R, Underwood A. J. Crim. Psychol. 2023; 13(2): 91-104.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE This paper aims to consider stalking as an offending behaviour and the prevailing narratives associated with this offending behaviour given the increased attention of society and criminal justice. The stereotypes and labels associated with the offending behaviour often sensationalise aspects of those who engage in stalking. Frequently, individuals are portrayed as disturbed, psychopathic, mentally ill, violent and culturally deviant. Sometimes stalking behaviour is perversely downplayed as romantic perseverance. The impact of the stalker label extends outward from the act of marking legal and societal transgression, which impacts upon prospects for rehabilitation and desistance through the shaping of assumptions and maintenance of disempowering connotations.
Desistance; Labelling; Labels; Stalker; Stalking; Stereotypes