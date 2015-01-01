Abstract

PURPOSE This paper aims to present issues of deterrence related to stalking.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The authors have combined recent mixed method research findings and existing general deterrence literature with their practitioner experiences of working with this population, to provide a novel viewpoint paper intending to influence advancements in knowledge in this area.



FINDINGS Recent qualitative research investigating the function of stalking in a small sample (see Wheatley et al., 2020a) noted the participants' focus on the lack of deterrence. For example, participants described feeling emotionally stuck in their pursuits, experiencing poor access to help and support, being ignorant of the potential custodial consequences of their offending and even stating that imprisonment provided a harsh yet necessary moment of reality.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This novel discussion paper reviews these findings in relation to both the available research based on deterrence generally and deterrence related to stalking and the experience of working with stalking cases in clinical practice. This paper explores what we know about the motivations that underlie stalking behaviour and how that relates to the effectiveness of deterrence, including the role of traditional criminal justice approaches to this type of offending.

Language: en