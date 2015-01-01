|
Citation
Marono A, Bartels RM, Hill K, Papagathonikou T, Hitchman G. J. Crim. Psychol. 2023; 13(3): 157-172.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE Paedophilic individuals are a highly misunderstood and stigmatised group, with the general public tending to equate paedophilia with child sexual abuse. Given that paedophilia is often conflated as a psychiatric/mental health disorder and an extreme violent offence, the current study examined whether the stigma towards paedophilic individuals is related to negative associations with severe mental illness and extreme violence. The authors also used the terror management theory (TMT) to provide further insights into why paedophilia is so highly stigmatised.
Language: en
Keywords
Mortality salience; Non-offending paedophile; Non-sexual offense; Paedophilia; Stigma; Terror management theory