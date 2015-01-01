|
Jackson LA, Kyriakopoulos A, Carthy N. J. Crim. Psychol. 2023; 13(3): 173-189.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE The rates of offending and re-offending for young males are higher than any other population. Whilst the UK Ministry of Justice (2020) states that rehabilitation programmes should aim to build a positive identity, little is known about the subjective experiences of how this occurs. Various theories and models suggest that the development of a positive identity assists rehabilitation for young men with convictions (i.e. Johns et al., 2017). Therefore, the current study aimed to gather personal narratives from male, young offenders with the intention of understanding identity development.
Language: en
Experiences; Identity; Narrative analysis; Positive identity; Rehabilitation; Young men with convictions; Young offenders