Journal Article

Citation

Lado P, Keraf MKPA, Adu A, Liem A, Kiling IY. J. Crim. Psychol. 2023; 13(3): 209-223.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)

DOI

10.1108/JCP-11-2021-0045

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE Gratitude is an element of positive psychology that has been found effective in improving subjective well-being and decreasing aggression in offenders. However, there is a dearth of studies on gratitude in ex-juvenile offenders. This study aims to explore the gratitude of ex-juvenile offenders using a photovoice technique.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Photos and stories behind pictures were collected from eight ex-juvenile offenders who reside in Kupang, Indonesia.

FINDINGS Thematic analysis resulted in four main themes: family as an oasis of gratitude, difficulty in social reintegration, strong peer support and gratitude and spirituality.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE The results of this study indicated that family, peer support and intensive spiritual activities in prisons were influential in forming a sense of gratitude for ex-juvenile offenders. Interventions need to consider these three aspects to improve gratitude and resulting well-being in ex-juvenile offenders.

Language: en

Keywords

Ex-juvenile offender; Gratitude; Indonesia; Left-behind children; Photovoice

