Abstract

PURPOSE Gratitude is an element of positive psychology that has been found effective in improving subjective well-being and decreasing aggression in offenders. However, there is a dearth of studies on gratitude in ex-juvenile offenders. This study aims to explore the gratitude of ex-juvenile offenders using a photovoice technique.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Photos and stories behind pictures were collected from eight ex-juvenile offenders who reside in Kupang, Indonesia.



FINDINGS Thematic analysis resulted in four main themes: family as an oasis of gratitude, difficulty in social reintegration, strong peer support and gratitude and spirituality.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The results of this study indicated that family, peer support and intensive spiritual activities in prisons were influential in forming a sense of gratitude for ex-juvenile offenders. Interventions need to consider these three aspects to improve gratitude and resulting well-being in ex-juvenile offenders.



Keywords: Juvenile Justice

Language: en