Citation
Lado P, Keraf MKPA, Adu A, Liem A, Kiling IY. J. Crim. Psychol. 2023; 13(3): 209-223.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE Gratitude is an element of positive psychology that has been found effective in improving subjective well-being and decreasing aggression in offenders. However, there is a dearth of studies on gratitude in ex-juvenile offenders. This study aims to explore the gratitude of ex-juvenile offenders using a photovoice technique.
Language: en
Keywords
Ex-juvenile offender; Gratitude; Indonesia; Left-behind children; Photovoice