Richards Y, McClish M, Keatley D. J. Crim. Psychol. 2023; 13(4): 300-315.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to address the complexity of missing persons cases and highlight the linguistic differences that arise in this type of crime. Missing persons cases are typically very complex investigations. Without a body, crime scene forensics is not possible, and police are often left only with witness and suspect statements. Forensic linguistics methods may help investigators to prioritise or remove suspects. There are many competing approaches in forensic linguistic analysis; however, there is limited empirical research available on emerging methods.
Language: en
Behaviour sequence analysis; Deception detection; Missing persons cases; Statement analysis