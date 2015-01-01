|
Jones M, Mojtahedi D, Wager N, West A. J. Crim. Psychol. 2023; 13(4): 316-333.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Reports from 2016 to 2017 suggest that approximately 870 cases of non-familial child abduction (NFA) are recorded in England and Wales per year. Yet, empirical knowledge of the victims, offenders and offence characteristics is limited in comparison to other forms of child victimisation. Furthermore, much of the available knowledge is constrained by a lack of clarity around the differences between acquaintance and stranger abductors. This systematic literature review aims to develop a comprehensive overview of acquaintance and stranger child abductions, focussing on the similarities and differences in offending behaviours.
Language: en
Child abduction; Child homicide; Child sexual abuse; Kidnapping; Offence characteristics