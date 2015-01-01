|
Hopley R, Caulfield L, Jolly A. J. Crim. Psychol. 2023; 13(4): 351-366.
PURPOSE There is evidence that music programmes can have a positive impact on people in contact with the criminal justice system. However, little attention has been paid to the potential role of music programmes as people leave prison and re-enter the community. Providing support for former prisoners "through-the-gate" is important to aid resettlement and reduce the risk of reoffending. This paper aims to present research on a programme called Sounding Out: a two-year, London-based programme providing ex-prisoners with longer-term rehabilitative opportunities upon their release to bridge the gap between life inside and outside of prison.
Music programme; Rehabilitation; Resettlement; Social support; Well-being