|
Citation
|
Driessen JMA, Dirkzwager AJE, Harte JM, Aarts H. J. Crim. Psychol. 2023; 13(4): 381-393.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Imprisonment is associated with far-reaching restrictions of personal autonomy, which critically depends on the sense of agency (SoA), i.e. the experience of control over one's own actions and the consequences of these actions. Lack of personal choice and coercion to engage in specific actions disrupt the neurocognitive basis of SoA, which can have a profound impact on social behaviour, self-reliance and well-being. The purpose of this conceptual paper is to address the relationship between autonomy, choice restrictions and SoA in prisoners and the ability to reenter society after release.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Autonomy; Free choice; Incarceration; Prison; Self-reliance; Sense of agency