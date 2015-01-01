SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Driessen JMA, Dirkzwager AJE, Harte JM, Aarts H. J. Crim. Psychol. 2023; 13(4): 381-393.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)

DOI

10.1108/JCP-12-2022-0035

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE Imprisonment is associated with far-reaching restrictions of personal autonomy, which critically depends on the sense of agency (SoA), i.e. the experience of control over one's own actions and the consequences of these actions. Lack of personal choice and coercion to engage in specific actions disrupt the neurocognitive basis of SoA, which can have a profound impact on social behaviour, self-reliance and well-being. The purpose of this conceptual paper is to address the relationship between autonomy, choice restrictions and SoA in prisoners and the ability to reenter society after release.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This conceptual paper integrates existing empirical evidence from research on the role of personal autonomy and lack of freedom in prison and recent research using neurocognitive methods to study the processes underlying the effects of choice restrictions and coercion on SoA.

FINDINGS Building on prior empirical observations, the authors suggest that investigating how and when imprisonment undermines SoA through the restriction of personal choice can provide valuable insights into prisoners' challenges in regulating and organizing their behavior and to accommodate the rules of society.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE This conceptual paper offers directions for future research to further our understanding of autonomy restrictions on SoA in prison and its downstream consequences for societal reintegration.


Language: en

Keywords

Autonomy; Free choice; Incarceration; Prison; Self-reliance; Sense of agency

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print