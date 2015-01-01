|
Keatley D, Marono AJ, Clarke DD. J. Crim. Psychol. 2023; 13(4): 394-404.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
unavailable
PURPOSE Behaviours occur across complex, dynamic timelines. Research methods to analyse these complex timelines have repeatedly used behaviour sequence analysis (BSA) as a primary method. Traditional BSA outputs, however, are limited in that they do not show how prevalent a behaviour sequence is throughout a sample or group. Until now, how many people in a sample showed the sequence was not analysed and reported. This paper aims to provide a new metric to calculate prevalence scores in BSA data sets.
Language: en
Behaviour sequence analysis; Deception; Methods; Nonverbal communication; Prevalence scoring; Temporal analyses