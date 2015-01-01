|
Escarguel M, Benbouriche M, Tibbels S, Przygodzki-Lionet N. J. Crim. Psychol. 2023; 14(1): 38-54.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE The perpetration of sexual coercion is a complex public health problem associated with many kinds of deficits. The literature has shown that women also perpetrate sexually coercive behaviours. Recent work has suggested that this kind of behaviour could be explained by two distinct developmental pathways. However, this model does not allow the authors to identify how the individual processes social information in situ and may decide to resort to coercive behaviours. This study aimed to investigate the role of social information processing in women's sexual coercion.
Dark triad; Emotion regulation; Female perpetrators; Narcissism; Sexual coercion; Social information processing