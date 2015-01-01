Abstract

The safety of human lives is compromised posed by heavy traffic causing car accidents across the globe. Keeping into consideration such threats; the incorporation of safety features has remained one of the key priorities of auto manufacturing firms as preventive measures. But unfortunately, the graph of casualties due to collisions/accidents is on an increasing trend. The problem attracts the attention of researchers to propose an optimal material for manufacturing auto frames to bring down the ratio of threat to human lives to the best possible level. In the current study analysis of the crash of an auto frame with the frontal plane, the wall has been undertaken by assigning lighter material 'AL-7075T6′ as per standards of NHTSA in the Explicit code of ANSYS. The aluminum alloy has a higher strength-to-weight ratio which eventually affects the fuel consumption of the vehicle. As per standard, the simulations were carried out with different velocities and different obstructions. The effect of the impact velocity of the vehicle on the passenger zone was analyzed. The deformation in the passenger zone gets increased with the rise of the impact velocity. However, this deformation does not exceed the critical limit to hurt the passenger.

