Abstract

The popularity of Electric Autonomous Vehicles (EAVs) is rising continuously because they offer lower emissions, less energy consumption, safer, and more comfortable driving technologies. In this paper, a dynamic model of the EAV is derived, and analysed extensively in terms of the corresponding stability region for the linear and nonlinear EAV with a DC motor. Considering the dynamic environment, there are various uncertainties such as the puddles, bumps, and roundabout turnings that the vehicles must interact in real life applications. In order to model such uncertainties, the motions of the EAV have been analysed through observing the responses of the vehicles in the dynamic environments and then physical laws are utilized to accurately model them. Finally, a performance-based Proportional Derivative (PD) controller, specified with the desired maximum overshoot, settling time, rising time is constructed to handle such environmental uncertainties. To justify the developed model and controller, the corresponding motion, stability region and control of the EAV results obtained in the simulation environment are analysed comprehensively.

Language: en