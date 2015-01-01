Abstract

Smart devices can assist visually impaired individuals with self-guidance and safe mobility. This study presents two remarkable electronic devices, a smart belt and smart stick, that were designed and developed for obstacle detection in the path of visually impaired using the assistive technology options. They were designed with affordability, portability, and ease of use without requiring an internet connection. In an experimental test conducted with blind participants, the two smart devices were compared to the traditional white cane in terms of accuracy (obstacle avoidance) and usability (ease of use). Participants were randomly assigned obstacles and navigated the same path to test all tools. Based on the test and among evaluation, it was determined that the smart stick was the most user-friendly tool while the smart belt was found to be more accurate, and the two smart devices are a step forward in enhancing the mobility for visual impairments.

Language: en