Abstract

The process of selecting the optimum route is complicated due to the enormous number of variables that must be considered in order to attain the best results. This research seeks to determine the best route via combining a set of assessment criteria into a structured framework based on Geographic Information System (GIS) using the analytical hierarchy process (AHP). In this study, a two-stage model was used in which a multi-criteria assessment and GIS are used together in the process of determining highway alignment. In the first stage of the model, the design stage and path alternatives are created from different perspectives. While in the second stage, which is the selection stage, where the alignment alternatives were created in the first stage are compared and the best ones are selected. The proposed model was tested in the study area located between the cities of Ramadi and Hit. The results showed that the resulted alignment is clearly applicable and many criteria can be taken into account in the process. Moreover, it is noted that the proposed model can generate different alignment alternatives with different viewpoints. Finally, it was concluded that the use of GIS contributes to the application of the model quite easily.

