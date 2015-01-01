Abstract

Because of its large capacity, high efficiency and energy savings, the subway has gradually become the primary mode of transportation for citizens. A high density of passengers exists within a large-passenger-flow subway station, and the number of casualties and injuries during a fire emergency is substantial. In this paper, Pathfinder software and on-site measured data of Pingzhou station in Shenzhen (China) were utilized to simulate a fire emergency evacuation in a large-passenger-flow subway station. The Required Safe Egress Time (RSET), number of passengers and flow rates of stairs and escalators were analysed for three fire evacuation scenarios: train fire, platform fire and hall fire. The evacuation time of the train fire, which was 1173 s, was the longest, and 3621 occupants needed to evacuate when the train was fully loaded. Occupants could not complete the evacuation within 6 mins in all three fire evacuation scenarios, which does not meet the current standard requirements and codes. By changing the number of passengers and the number of stairs for evacuation, the flow rate capacity and evacuation time were explored, which have reference values for safety management and emergency evacuation plan optimization during peak hours of subway operation.

