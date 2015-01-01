SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chen L, Yang H. Transp. Saf. Environ. 2024; 6(1): tdad009.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/tse/tdad009

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this paper, an adaptive composite anti-disturbance control of heavy haul trains (HHTs) is proposed. First, the mechanical principle and characteristics of couplers are analysed and the longitudinal multi-particles nonlinear dynamic model of HHTs is established, which can satisfy that the forces of vehicles in different positions are different. Subsequently, a radial basis function network (RBFNN) is employed to approximate the uncertainties of HHTs, and a nonlinear disturbance observer (NDO) is constructed to estimate the approximation error and external disturbances. To indicate and improve the approximation accuracy, a serial-parallel identification model of HHTs is constructed to generate a prediction error, and an adaptive composite anti-disturbance control scheme is developed, where the prediction error and tracking error are employed to update RBFNN weights and an auxiliary variable of NDO. Finally, the feasibility and effectiveness of the proposed control scheme are demonstrated through the Lyapunov theory and simulation experiments.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print