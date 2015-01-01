Abstract

Pedestrian safety remains a significant concern, with the growing number of severe pedestrian crashes resulting in substantial human and economic costs. Previous research into pedestrian crashes has extensively analyzed the influences of weather, lighting, and pedestrian demographics. However, these studies often overlook the critical spatial variables that contribute to pedestrian crashes. Our study aims to explore these overlooked spatial variables by examining the distance pedestrians travel before encountering a severe crash. This approach provides a supplementary perspective in safety analysis, emphasizing the importance of pedestrian movement patterns. The model considers various factors that may influence pedestrian traveled distance before being involved in a severe crash, such as weather conditions, lighting conditions, and pedestrian demographics. Ohio's pedestrian-involved crashes were gathered and analyzed as a case study. The results indicated that 50 % of fatal pedestrian crashes occurred within 0.84 miles of the pedestrians' residences. Moreover, it was shown that factors including lighting condition, pedestrian age, drug toxication, and the location at impact significantly influence the pedestrians traveled distance. These findings provide valuable insights into the spatial distribution of pedestrian crashes and shed light on the factors contributing to their severity. By understanding these relationships, policymakers and urban planners can design targeted interventions such as improving street lighting, implementing traffic calming measures, and developing safety awareness campaigns for specific age groups, to enhance pedestrian safety and reduce the incidence of severe crashes.

Language: en