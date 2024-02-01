|
Barcala-Furelos R, De Oliveira J, Duro-Pichel P, Colón-Leira S, Sanmartín-Montes M, Aranda-García S. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2024; 79: 48-51.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38341994
BACKGROUND: A technique called in-water resuscitation (IWR) was devised on a surfboard to ventilate persons who seemingly did not breathe upon a water rescue. Despite IWR still raises uncertainties regarding its applicability, this technique is recommended by the International Liaison Committee for Resuscitation (ILCOR). Thus, this study aimed to evaluate the feasibility of IWR with a rescue board before and during towing and, to compare rescue times and rescue-associated fatigue levels between rescues with rescue breath attempts and without (SR).
Language: en
Drowning; Hypoxia; Lifeguard; Over-the-head resuscitation; Surf