Abstract

What is the primary question addressed by this study?



How partner's death affects suicide mortality among older adults according to sex and time elapsed since the loss?





What is the main finding of this study?

Suicide mortality was higher in older men and women who experienced the loss compared to those who did not, and the impact of spouse loss on mortality was stronger in men than in women. Among men the excess risk was particularly high within the first year following the loss.





What is the meaning of the finding?

Findings highlight sex differences in the impact of spouse loss and the need for monitoring suicide risk in recently widowed older people.

Language: en