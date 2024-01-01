SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Grande E, Alicandro G, Vichi M, Pompili M, Frova L. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jagp.2024.01.031

PMID

38342662

Abstract

What is the primary question addressed by this study?

How partner's death affects suicide mortality among older adults according to sex and time elapsed since the loss?


What is the main finding of this study?
Suicide mortality was higher in older men and women who experienced the loss compared to those who did not, and the impact of spouse loss on mortality was stronger in men than in women. Among men the excess risk was particularly high within the first year following the loss.


What is the meaning of the finding?
Findings highlight sex differences in the impact of spouse loss and the need for monitoring suicide risk in recently widowed older people.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print