SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stewart AJ, Charles Malveaux WMS, Vieux U. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Clin. N. Am. 2024; 33(1S): e1-e15.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chc.2023.11.001

PMID

38342555

Abstract

Athletes at all levels of participation, including athletes of color, have no natural immunity to mental health challenges. There is considerable evidence to support that no matter the level of participation, athletic identity including race, may be linked to psychological distress. This article provides the clinical context needed to offer therapeutic interventions to athletes and recommendations for how training programs can prepare psychiatrists for this work and opportunities for future development and inclusion of psychiatrists as members of the "medical" team, especially when working to address the needs of the increasingly diverse population of athletes today.


Language: en

Keywords

Child and adolescent psychiatry disparity in health care; Cultural competency; Racism; Sports psychiatry; Sports psychology; Structural competency

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print