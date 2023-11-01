Abstract

Athletes at all levels of participation, including athletes of color, have no natural immunity to mental health challenges. There is considerable evidence to support that no matter the level of participation, athletic identity including race, may be linked to psychological distress. This article provides the clinical context needed to offer therapeutic interventions to athletes and recommendations for how training programs can prepare psychiatrists for this work and opportunities for future development and inclusion of psychiatrists as members of the "medical" team, especially when working to address the needs of the increasingly diverse population of athletes today.

